Parlakhemundi: In a tragic incident, a supply assistant working at a cyclone shelter died after suddenly falling sick on duty in Rayagada block of Odisha's Gajapati district.

The deceased worker Surendra Gamang was deployed at the cyclone shelter in Potara panchayat to oversee preparedness for Cyclone Montha likely to affect the region.

As per reports, Surendra was working round the clock since two days to arrange logistics for cyclone preparedness.Apart from going aroung villages and using public address system to help people evacuate from low-lying areas, he was also aiding their relocation. Apart from that, he was looking after their accommodation, food and other essential supplies at the cyclone shelter.

Suddenly fell sick after duty at cyclone shelter

On Monday night, after ensuring all the evacuees had dinner, he went back to his room. He had his meal and was almost asleep when moments later, he suddenly fell sick. Surendra was immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival. His family members were subsequently informed.

The exact cause of death is still unknown. It will be estbalished after the postmortem.

As news of Surendra's sudden and untimely demise spread, a pall of gloom descended in the area.

Gajapati is among the five districts which has received a red warning amid the impending Cyclone. Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam

