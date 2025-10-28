Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to make landfall around Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh this evening or night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for today.

Heavy Rainfall to Lash Odisha

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy falls (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Khorda, Puri, and Bargarh.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh.

Wind Warning

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing along & off the south Odisha coast. It is likely to increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from October 28th evening to early hours of 29th October early hours.

It would be squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along and off the south Odisha coast till 29th October evening and decrease gradually thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the north Odisha coast from October 28th evening to early hours of 29th October, 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till 29th October evening, and decrease gradually thereafter.

