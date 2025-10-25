Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the brewing system over the Bay of Bengal — likely to be named Cyclone Montha — is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved westward at a speed of 7 kmph in the past three hours and was centred at 8:30 am on October 25, 2025, near latitude 10.8°N and longitude 88.8°E. The system lies about 440 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 970 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 970 km east-southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Kakinada, and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

Pre-Cyclone Watch for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha

The IMD has issued a pre-cyclone watch for the Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining south Odisha coasts, urging authorities to stay alert and monitor updates closely.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression by October 26, and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning.

Likely to Become a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Further strengthening is expected as the storm moves northwest and then north-northwest, becoming a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, the IMD said.

Predicted Landfall Point

Continuing its north-northwestward movement, Cyclone Montha is very likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam — around Kakinada — during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, the system is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

The IMD has advised coastal residents, fishermen, and local administrations in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to remain alert and prepare for possible heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions over the next few days.

Also Read: Odisha braces for possible cyclone; officials put on high alert