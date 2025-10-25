Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Montha continues to develop over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall, wind, and sea condition warnings for several coastal states, including Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Well marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 10.8°N & longitude 89.0°E, about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 990 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1000 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by 26th and into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th morning. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 48 hrs, the IMD said.

Photograph: (IMD)

Photograph: (IMD)

Rainfall Warning

October 26: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places with isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Odisha.

October 27–29: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations across the state.

Wind Warning

Currently, squally winds with speeds of 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are prevailing over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal.

Wind speeds are likely to increase to 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the central Bay of Bengal on October 25, and to 60–70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from October 26 evening till October 27 evening.

Further intensification is expected, with gale winds reaching 80–90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 27 evening to October 29.

Along and off the Odisha coast, squally winds of 35–45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph are likely from October 26, increasing to 50–60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by October 28–29.

Sea Conditions

Sea conditions are moderate to rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, turning rough to very rough over the central Bay on October 25, and high from October 26 evening onwards.

Along and off the Odisha coast, seas will turn rough to very rough on October 27 and very rough to high between October 28 and 29.

Fishermen Warning

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into:

The southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh coasts till October 29, and the Odisha coast from October 26 to 29.

Fishermen already at sea have been urged to return to the coast immediately and avoid venturing into deep waters until conditions improve.

