Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked all district administrations as well as several of its departments to maintain high alert in view of the likely formation of a cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by October 27.

Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Deoranjan Kumar Singh sent a communique in this regard to all district Collectors, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) as well as Principal Secretaries of several departments including Housing and Urban Development, Water Resources, School and Mass Education, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Public Works today.

IMD predicts deep depression by Oct 26 and cyclone by Oct 27

As per the IMD prediction, the low pressure area, formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal by October 25. The system is likely to intensify further into a deep depression by October 26 and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27.

Heavy to very heavy rain alert for 9 districts

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak for at least three days starting October 28. The MeT Department has issued an Orange warning for these districts.

Heavy rain forecast for many districts

Similarly, heavy rain may lash many districts in the state including Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur for at least four days starting October 27. The IMD has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Wind warning for Odisha coast

As per the IMD warning, squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km per hour gusting to 55 km per hour is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast from Oct 26.

The wind speed is likely to increase to 45-55 km per hour gusting to 65 km per hour from October 27 and 50-60 km per hour gusting to 70 km per hour from October 28 to October 29.

SRC issues advisory

The SRC has asked all districts under Orange and Yellow warning to keep the administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

Similarly, the people have been advised to keep watch on weather and take shelter at safer places during thunderstorm and lightning.

The SRC also asked the district Collectors to submit reports on any damage caused by thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning and rainfall to the state government immediately.