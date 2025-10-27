Bhubaneswar: As Cyclone Montha formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Fire Services Department has stepped up preparedness measures to tackle any eventuality arising from the impending storm.

According to official sources, the state government has deployed nine teams of Fire Services personnel in the southern districts of Ganjam and Gajapati, which are expected to be among the worst affected. Of these, eight teams have been stationed in Gajapati and one in Ganjam, with each team comprising six trained firefighters.

In anticipation of possible landslides in the hilly regions of Gajapati, additional support from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Forest Department has been mobilized. The government has also coordinated with the Energy, health, and Water Resources Departments to ensure readiness for power restoration, medical supply distribution, anti-venom availability, and waterlogging management.

Authorities in Gajapati district have started relocating residents from high-altitude areas such as Mahendragiri to safer, low-lying zones. Across eight districts, a total of 128 teams from ODRAF, NDRF, and Fire Services have been deployed to expedite rescue and relief operations.

District Collectors have been directed to complete evacuation from vulnerable zones by 5 PM today, and to act firmly against black marketing of essential commodities. The government has cancelled all employee leaves in cyclone-prone areas and ordered the closure of schools until further notice.

Cyclone Montha to turn into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm “Montha” (pronounced Mon-Tha) late on October 26. As of 5:30 AM on October 27, the system lay centered near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 85.3°E, about 560 km east-southeast of Chennai, 790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), and 810 km west of Port Blair.

IMD forecasts that the storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, moving north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada by the evening or night of October 28 with wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Eight southern Odisha districts—Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur—have been placed under the Red Zone. However, administrations across all 30 districts have been instructed to remain alert in case of any shift in the cyclone’s path.