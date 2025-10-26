Bhubaneswar: A deep depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning. Once intensified, the system will be named 'Cyclone Montha'.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the system is likely to continue moving in the west-northwest direction and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

IMD forecasts that the system will move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, it is likely to pack maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Rainfall forecast for Odisha

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Odisha on October 26, with heavy showers at isolated places. Rainfall intensity is expected to increase on October 27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations.

On October 28 and 29, southern Odisha districts are likely to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in some areas, while northern districts may witness heavy to very heavy showers.

Wind warning for coastal Odisha

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph gusting up to 55 kmph is expected along and off the south Odisha coast from Sunday evening. The wind speed may increase to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph from Monday evening, and further strengthen to 60-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph from Tuesday evening till early October 29.

Along the north Odisha coast, wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph are likely from the evening of October 28 till early October 29, gradually weakening thereafter.

Warning for fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast till October 29. Those already out in the sea have been urged to return to the shore immediately, as sea conditions are expected to be rough to very rough in the coming days.

