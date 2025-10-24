Bhubaneswar: As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is tracking the formation of a potential cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, several media platforms have begun circulating exaggerated claims and misleading visuals about its impact.

Many video channels, web portals, and even news outlets have used sensational thumbnails and misleading headlines to attract viewers, spreading confusion among the public.

According to IMD’s latest forecast, the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 27 morning. The department continues to monitor its movement closely and will issue regular updates on its progress and possible impact areas.

To avoid falling prey to misinformation, people should rely only on official updates from the IMD. The department regularly publishes accurate and verified information through its website, mausam.imd.gov.in

How to access genuine cyclone updates from IMD

1. Visit the IMD website: mausam.imd.gov.in

2. Go to the ‘Cyclone Information’ section.

3. Click on ‘National Bulletin’ to view the latest bulletins, which are updated at regular intervals.

4. For detailed and technical updates, check the ‘Tropical Weather Outlook’ under the same section, issued daily.

At a time when misinformation spreads faster than storms themselves, depending on verified sources like the IMD is the best way to stay informed and safe.

Also read: Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal by Oct 27: IMD.