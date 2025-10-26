Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extensive damage in several districts of Odisha due to the forecasted Cyclone Montha over the Bay of Bengal. The districts likely to be affected include Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, and Boudh.

According to the IMD’s forecast, the approaching cyclonic storm may cause major damage to thatched houses and huts, while their roof tops and unattached metal sheets could be blown off due to strong winds. Power and communication lines are expected to suffer damage, leading to possible disruptions in connectivity.

The agency has also warned of damage to kutcha roads and partial damage to pucca roads, with flooding of escape routes in several areas. Large trees may get uprooted, while branches and dead limbs could break off, posing risks to people and property. Banana and papaya plantations are expected to face large-scale destruction, while paddy, horticultural, and standing crops could be hit hard by inundation and strong winds.

Heavy rainfall may lead to inundation of low-lying areas, especially in the coastal and southern districts, causing localised flooding and waterlogging in urban regions. The IMD has cautioned of occasional poor visibility, disruption of road traffic, and closure of underpasses due to heavy rain and squally winds. There are also chances of landslides and mudslides, particularly in hilly areas, which could further lead to riverine flooding in some catchments.

Damage to embankments and salt pans has also been anticipated in vulnerable coastal stretches.

IMD’s Safety Advisory

The IMD has advised for complete suspension of fishing operations and advised coastal hutment dwellers to move to safer places immediately. People living in the affected areas have been asked to stay indoors and avoid venturing out during the peak of the storm.

The department further cautioned that movement in motorboats is unsafe, and offshore and onshore operations must be regulated. Tourism and recreational activities are to be restricted until conditions improve.

Citizens have been advised to stay alert for worsening weather, unplug electrical appliances during lightning, and avoid taking shelter under trees or near water bodies. Surface transport and helicopter services are also likely to be affected and should be regulated accordingly.

Landfall Forecast

A deep depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday morning. Once intensified, the system will be named 'Cyclone Montha'.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, the system is likely to continue moving in the west-northwest direction and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. It is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

IMD forecasts that the system will move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast and make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28. At the time of landfall, it is likely to pack maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

