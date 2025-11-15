Bhubaneswar: The results of the Special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (Special OTET) – 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha in September, were declared on Saturday.

The Special OTET-2025 examination recorded a pass percentage of 66.50%.

A total of 75,403 candidates had registered for Paper I and II of the Special OTET, of which 72,413 appeared. Out of them, 48,153 candidates successfully qualified.

Paper-wise breakdown of results

In Paper I, 12,988 candidates cleared the test out of 27,533 who appeared. In Paper II, 35,165 candidates qualified out of 44,880 who took the exam.

The Special OTET was held on September 27, 2025.

How to check Special OTET-2025 results

Candidates can check their results on the official BSE website from 1 pm onwards. Qualified candidates will be able to download their digitised certificates from the Board’s website on payment of the prescribed fee between November 15, 2025 (4 pm) and January 15, 2026 (midnight).

Those who did not qualify can download their OMR answer sheets from the website until November 22, starting 4 pm today.