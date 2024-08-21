Berhampur: The spurious liquor claimed one more life in Odisha’s Ganjam district. Lokanath Behera, aged 34 years from Jenapur village under Chikiti block, died while undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. This was informed by the Hospital Superintendent Prof. Suchitra Dash today.

With this, the death toll in the Chikiti spurious liquor case rose to two. As many as 12 affected people are still under treatment at the MKCG Hospital.

Earlier, Jura Behera of Jenapur village, who consumed spurious liquor died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Over 15 residents from Karbala and Jenapur villages were taken ill on Monday after consuming country liquor sold near Moundpur. They complained of severe stomachache and vomiting. They were initially admitted to the Chikiti hospital. When their condition deteriorated, the affected were shifted to the MKCG hospital.

Hooch tragedy rocks House

The spurious liquor issue rocked the Odisha Legislative Assembly session today. The House proceedings were adjourned twice as Opposition members created ruckus. As soon as the House convened, the BJD MLAs rushed to the well of the House. They demanded a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) probe into the incident.

Afterwards, the BJD created a fact-finding team that will visit Chikiti and submit a report to the party President Naveen Patnaik. The team will be led by former Minister Niranjan Pujari. Former Chikiti MLA Usha Debi, former Berhampur MLAs Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik and Bikram Panda will be the members of the fact-finding team, said senior BJD leader Pratap Jena in a press meet.

Jena further said it has been observed that there is no coordination among the ministers of the ruling BJP in Odisha. The Ministers are busy in commenting on matters other than their departments, the BJD leader stated.

Following the spurious liquor incident, a joint team of the Ganjam Police and Excise officials raided several places in Moundpur, Jenapur and Karbala villages. As many as five persons have been arrested in the case so far and 55 litres of country liquor have been destroyed by the police and excise officials.

