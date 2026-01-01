Bhubaneswar: Odisha health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday said the state government is examining the demands of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) and that efforts are under way to fulfil all reasonable demands of doctors in the coming days.

Speaking to the media, Mahaling said, “I have personally held discussions with the OMSA twice. We have also held official discussions with the association, and our government has shown seriousness in addressing the doctors’ demands over the past 16 months. They were cheated by the previous government, but they have faith in our government.”

He further said that the state government has constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department to examine the demands raised by the doctors.

The committee also includes the secretaries of the Health, Finance and Law departments as members. The minister said he is personally in touch with the committee and expressed hope that a decision would be taken soon in this regard.

The doctors’ association has been agitating for a long time over an 18-point charter of demands. These include implementation of the Central Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), inclusion of dental and ad hoc doctors under DACP, the KBK (Kalahandi–Balangir–Koraput) Exit Policy, permission for transfer of medical officers posted in KBK areas after completion of their five-year tenure, a transparent transfer policy, cadre restructuring, safety and security for medical officers posted at health facilities across the state, and health insurance coverage for all doctors.

Speaking to IANS, OMSA president Kishore Chandra Mishra said, “The previous government had also constituted a ministerial committee to consider our demands, but nothing came of it. The present government has now formed a secretarial committee. Is it right to delay a decision on fulfilling the rightful demands of doctors under the pretext of forming committees?”

He further said that doctors would continue with their protest until their demands are fulfilled by the state government.