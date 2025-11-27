Bhubaneswar: Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Koraput districts over the next two days, according to the Meteorological Centre here. A yellow warning has also been issued for these districts.

Today, the minimum temperature witnessed an appreciable fall of around 2–4 degrees Celsius at one or two places across Odisha. The temperature was markedly below normal by about 6 degrees Celsius at a few locations in North Interior Odisha. It was appreciably below normal by 3–5 degrees Celsius at some places in South Coastal Odisha and at isolated spots in North Odisha, while several other parts of the state recorded temperatures 2–3 degrees Celsius below normal. Elsewhere, temperatures remained within the normal range.

Five places in Odisha recorded minimum temperatures of 10°C or below: Angul: 10 degrees Celsius; Daringbadi: 9.5 degrees Celsius; Kirei: 9.3 degrees Celsius; Semiliguda: 8.6 degrees Celsius and Rourkela: 7.7 degrees Celsius (lowest in the state).

In the twin cities, Bhubaneswar recorded 13.5 degrees Celsius, while Cuttack logged 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Across several regions, people were seen gathering around bonfires and bundling up in warm clothing and blankets to cope with the chilly weather.