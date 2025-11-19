Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under a cold wave on Wednesday as several districts recorded low night temperatures. Daringbadi remained the coldest in the state at 8.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Phulbani at 9 degrees.

Angul recorded 10.6 degrees while Bhawanipatna and Nawarangpur stood at 11 degrees each. Jharsuguda logged 11.6 degrees and Koraput 12 degrees. Rourkela registered 12.4 degrees.

Keonjhar and Sonepur recorded 13 degrees, with Bolangir at 13.2 degrees. Sundargarh and Rayagada followed with 13.4 degrees each, and Dhenkanal settled at 13.6 degrees. Malkangiri and Paralakhemundi recorded 14 degrees.

Cuttack felt the chill at 14.4 degrees, Titilagarh at 14.5 degrees, Sambalpur at 14.9 degrees and Bargarh at 15 degrees. Bhubaneswar touched 15.2 degrees, while Nayagarh recorded 15.3 degrees. Baripada, Hirakud, Deogarh and Nuapada stood at 15.4 degrees.

Khordha recorded 16 degrees, Jajpur and Kendrapada 16.2 degrees each, Gopalpur 16.4 degrees and Chhatrapur 16.5 degrees. Jagatsinghpur logged 17 degrees, followed by Balasore at 17.1 degrees, Chandabali at 17.4 degrees and Paradip at 17.6 degrees.

Boudh recorded 18.2 degrees, and Puri remained comparatively warmer at 18.4 degrees.

Night temperature likely to rise in 3 days

According to the India Meteorological Department, the night temperature across Odisha is likely to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three days. No major change is expected thereafter.

Cold wave hits normal life

Residents said the sudden drop in temperature has disrupted normal routines. “We are experiencing peak winter conditions much earlier this time. Even morning walks have become difficult due to the intense cold,” said Ranjan Pradhan, a resident of Phulbani.

In Daringbadi, the cold wave has become a daily challenge. “The temperature is dropping every night, and we have to rely heavily on firewood to keep warm. Tourists are coming, but for locals it is tough,” said Sasmita Digal, a shopkeeper in the hill town.

