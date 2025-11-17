Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9°C on Monday, marking its coldest November night since 2000. According to available data, the capital city had not slipped below the 13°C mark in November for the past 25 years.

Earlier, the lowest November temperatures were 13.5°C on November 29 in 2009, 13.6°C on November 25 in 2018, and 13.7°C on November 26 in 2017.

Cold wave across Odisha

Several other places across Odisha also shivered as many districts recorded temperatures below 15°C. Daringbadi remained the coldest in the state at 7.0°C, followed by Phulbani at 8.0°C. Jharsuguda reported 9.8°C, while Rourkela and Angul stood at 10.0°C and 10.2°C, respectively.

Cold conditions were felt widely in interior Odisha, with Koraput recording 10.8°C, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna 11.0°C, and Nabarangpur 11.5°C. In the western region, Sundargarh recorded 11.8°C and Bolangir 12.5°C.

Cuttack recorded 13.2°C, Sambalpur 13.4°C, Rayagada 13.6°C, and Sonepur 13.8°C. Among the warmer locations were Chandbali, Hirakud, Nayagarh, Paralakhemundi, Deogarh, and Khordha, each at 15.0°C. Paradip and Nuapada stood at 15.2°C, while Gopalpur and Bargarh reported 15.6°C.

Balasore registered 15.7°C, Chhatrapur 16.0°C, and Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur 17.0°C. Puri recorded 17.5°C, the highest among the listed stations.

Minimum temperature of various places in Odisha recorded on Monday:

Daringbadi – 7.0°C

Phulbani – 8.0°C

Jharsuguda – 9.8°C

Rourkela – 10.0°C

Angul – 10.2°C

Koraput – 10.8°C

Keonjhar – 11.0°C

Bhawanipatna – 11.0°C

Nabarangpur – 11.5°C

Sundargarh – 11.8°C

Dhenkanal – 12.0°C

Bolangir – 12.5°C

Bhubaneswar – 12.9°C

Cuttack – 13.2°C

Sambalpur – 13.4°C

Rayagada – 13.6°C

Sonepur – 13.8°C

Titlagarh – 14.2°C

Malkangiri – 14.3°C

Chandbali – 15.0°C

Hirakud – 15.0°C

Nayagarh – 15.0°C

Paralakhemundi – 15.0°C

Deogarh – 15.0°C

Khordha – 15.0°C

Paradip – 15.2°C

Nuapada – 15.2°C

Gopalpur – 15.6°C

Bargarh – 15.6°C

Balasore – 15.7°C

Chhatrapur – 16.0°C

Jajpur – 17.0°C

Jagatsinghpur – 17.0°C

Kendrapada – 17.2°C

Puri – 17.5°C