Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to the tourism sector, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today launched two luxury caravans in Odisha.

The Deputy CM launched the luxury caravans on the occasion of ‘Magha Saptami’.

“On the occasion of auspicious Magha Saptami, two luxury caravans were launched in Odisha. This is the first such initiative in the state,” said Parida in a social media post.

According to Parida, the two luxury caravans have been equipped with world-class facilities and they will help provide more enjoyable experiences to the tourists visiting the state.

“The launch of the two luxury caravans is a unique moment in the tourism history of Odisha,” added Parida, who also hold the Tourism portfolio.

Govt had launched eco retreat facilities at 7 locations

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had launched eco retreat facilities at six scenic locations in Odisha for 2025-26 season in November last year.

The Deputy CM launched the eco retreat facilities at Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara, Satkosia in Angul, Hirakud in Sambalpur, Daringbadi in Kandhamal, Sonapur in Ganjam and Putsil in Koraput through virtual mode from ‘Odisha Parab’ in Bengaluru.

In addition to this, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had inaugurated the eco retreat at Konark in Puri district on December 12.

The eco retreat facility came up on Chandrabhaga beach at Konark. As many as 70 luxury tent houses have been set up at the eco retreat to offer glamping to the tourists.