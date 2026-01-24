Bhubaneswar: The three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha are likely to be conducted ahead of the schedule. Manmohan Samal, the Odisha unit president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), today gave indications in this regard.

The State Election Commission (SEC) may advance the schedule for elections to the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads in Odisha in view of the upcoming population census.

“The schedule for the three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha is likely to be advanced in view of the upcoming population census. The elected members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), including the Sarpanches and Panchayat Samiti members, should try to complete the pending projects in the next six months,” Samal said.

The Odisha BJP chief, meanwhile, asked his party activists to initiate preparations for the panchayat polls in the state.

“Our candidates should win in all Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zilla Parishads in the state. We all should make collective efforts in this regard,” stated Samal.

Population census in February-March 2027

The BJP president also announced his party’s readiness to include activists and grassroot workers who want to quit their previous political affiliations and work for the development of Odisha.

“Activists and grassroot workers from other parties can join the BJP after snapping their previous political affiliations. We will hold such induction programmes starting from the village level to the state level ahead of the panchayat polls,” said the BJP chief.

A few days ago, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Madhusudan Padhi, said that the panchayat elections in Odisha likely to be held in January and February next year.

On the other hand, the population enumeration in the state will be done in February-March 2027. The house listing operations in Odisha will be conducted from April 16 to May 15 this year.