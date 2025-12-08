Cuttack: Vehicle parking arrangements have been made by the authorities for the India versus South Africa T20 international cricket match scheduled to be held at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack on December 9.

Below are the details of the parking zones, entry routes and other related information.

Upper Baliyatra Ground

• Entry through Ring Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• Meant for VIPs

Lower Baliyatra Ground

• Entry through Ring Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For general spectators

Cricket Academy Ground

• Entry via YMCA Road or Lion’s Eye Hospital

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For OCA members and other dignitaries

Triangular Space in Front of Horse Gate

• Entry through Killa Fort Road

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For TV crew and pass holders

OCA Club

• Entry through Madhusudan Statue or Kalu Canteen

• Only pass-holding vehicles allowed

• For VIPs and dignitaries with passes

Xavier’s School Parking

• Entry through Gate No. 14

• All types of vehicles allowed

• For VIPs and dignitaries with passes

Traffic restrictions

The Commissionerate Police has issued traffic restrictions in Cuttack to ensure security for the teams and manage crowd movement. Vehicular restrictions will be enforced today from 12 pm to 9 pm. On December 9, restrictions will begin at 8 am and continue till the match ends or the crowd disperses.

• Vehicles coming from Mata Matha shall park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground. Passholder vehicles will turn left at the Bamboo Depot and park at the Upper Baliyatra Ground.

• Vehicles from Howrah Motor Chhak and Mani Sahoo Chhak will not be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue from Grinnar Hotel Chhak. They must use the Mahanadi Ring Road via Old Law Hostel-gada and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Except for passholder vehicles, no vehicles will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Biju Patnaik Chhak or Chandi Chhak. They must proceed via Cantonment PS Chhak and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• No vehicles will be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground via Killa Fort from Ananda Bhawan Chhak. They must proceed via Cantonment PS Chhak and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Except for passholder vehicles, traffic towards Madhusudan Statue via Hanuman Mandir Chhak from Samaj Office Chhak will be restricted.

• OCA Ground passholder vehicles shall proceed towards YMCA Crossing or Lions Eye Hospital and park at the OCA Cricket Academy Ground.

• Vehicles from the Reserve Police Line shall not enter Barabati Stadium through OPA Chhak.

• Except for passholder vehicles, no traffic will be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Madhusudan Statue Chhak.

• Except for passholder vehicles, vehicles will not be allowed towards Barabati Stadium from Lions Eye Hospital Chhak via Kill Khana Road. They must use the Ring Road and park at the Lower Baliyatra Ground.

• Movement of heavy vehicles will be strictly prohibited on the Mahanadi and Kathajodi Ring Roads and inside city limits from 8 AM to 2 AM.

• Heavy vehicle movement will be completely restricted on the Mahanadi Ring Road between Chahata Chhak and Sikharpur Chhak towards Bamboo Depot from 12 PM to 10 PM.