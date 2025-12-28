Bhubaneswar: Demon king Kansa today asked the Transport Department to pay 12 lakh gold coins as penalties for poor sanitation at Bargarh bus stand while inspecting civic amenities at the Western Odisha town as part of the ongoing Dhanu Jatra.

Kansa Maharaj inspected facilities at the government bus stand while visiting different localities of Bargarh town as part of the citizen-outreach programme. He expressed resentment over the poor sanitation and other issues at the bus stand and summoned the officials of the Transport Department.

The demon king later imposed penalty of 7 lakh gold coins on the department for inadequate facilities at the bus stand. He also asked the officials to pay 5 lakh gold coins more for inordinate delay in deposing before him.

“I had received complaints from the citizens for inadequate facilities at Bargarh bus stand. Today, I inspected the site and imposed penalty of 7 lakh gold coins on the officials for poor sanitation and other issues. The officials were also asked to pay 5 lakh gold coins as fine for delay in their deposition. I have asked the Transport Department to take the necessary steps to check drunken driving,” said Kansa Maharaj.

Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, touted as the largest open-air theatre in the world, kicked off on December 24 and it will continue till January 3 next year.

Bargarh has been celebrating Dhanu Jatra since 1947

It is worth mentioning here that the festival is celebrated across 8-km radius at Bargarh municipality and its nearby areas. It is enacted on the theme of ‘Mathura Vijay’, which depicts the victory of Lord Krishna against his uncle and demon king Kansa.

The entire Bargarh town is decked up as mythological ‘Mathura Nagari’ while nearby Ambapali village turns into ‘Gopapura’ for the drama-based open-air theatrical performance.

The Jeera river, located close to Bargarh, is considered as Yamuna during Dhanu Jatra. Each and every resident of Bargarh consider themselves as the subjects of demon king Kansa during the festival. Several episodes related to the childhood of Lord Krishna and Lord Balaram are enacted during the 11-day festival.

The people of Bargarh have been organising the festival since 1947. According to locals, Dhanu Jatra was first organised at Bargarh in 1947 to celebrate the independence of India from the British rule.