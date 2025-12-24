Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today chaired a high-level meeting on the proposed economic region in Odisha comprising four urban areas—Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Paradip.

Chairing the meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here, the Chief Minister asked the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed roadmap for developing the urban areas under the proposed economic region as the ‘Growth Hub’ of Odisha.

The state government has planned to construct three ring roads (645 km) as part of the economic region project. It will lay a 432-km ring road connecting Paradip with Puri via Tangi, Saptasajya and Rameswar. The ring road will be built in alignment with the 111-km Capital Region Ring Road, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

Similarly, an outer ring road (148 km) connecting Cuttack district with Khurda via Jatamundia, Trisulia, Urali, Balipatna, Pipli and Jatni will be constructed as part of the mega project.

Besides, a 65-km inner ring road connecting places like Tamando, Chandaka, Pahal and Dhauli will be built by the government.

Moreover, Puri and Konark, two prominent tourist destinations in Odisha, will be connected through a 32 km rail line. Similarly, a 70 km rail line connecting Bhubaneswar with Konark via Nimapara will be laid as part of the project, added the CMO.

“The proposed economic region will lead to rapid industrial growth in the four urban areas. It will boost farming, manufacturing, transport and also tourism sectors in the state,” said the CMO.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite work on the mega project in cooperation with the Niti Aayog. Besides, the officials were instructed to bring new rules as well as amend the existing rules, if required, for speedy execution of the project.