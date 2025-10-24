Dhenkanal: Seven years have passed since the establishment of the modern District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Dhenkanal, but the much-awaited improvement in healthcare services remains a distant dream. Despite being built at a cost of Rs 43 crore in 2018, the seven-storey hospital continues to function mainly as a referral centre due to the lack of essential facilities and manpower.

One of the major shortcomings is the absence of regular ultrasound services. The hospital, which was supposed to provide advanced diagnostic care to the people of the district, has two ultrasound machines, but no permanent radiologist to operate them. As a result, patients are forced to travel to other districts for basic diagnostic tests.

Initially, the hospital provided ultrasound services for pregnant women three days a week, but that has now been reduced to just two days, Monday and Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm. The service is restricted only to expectant mothers, leaving other patients deprived. Currently, two obstetricians are conducting ultrasound tests for pregnant women, but even that service is affected when one of them goes on leave.

Hospital management's reaction

The hospital management claims that repeated advertisements have been issued to recruit radiologists, but no one has shown interest. In 2022, a radiologist had joined the hospital but left shortly after for higher studies and never returned. Another radiologist posted in March last year stayed for just 15 days before being transferred. Since then, the hospital has been functioning without a radiologist.

Despite public protests and repeated requests to higher authorities, the situation has not changed. Residents allege that officials merely cite procedural formalities, such as writing letters to the government, instead of taking concrete action.

Speaking on the issue, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sanjay Mahapatra said, “We have published advertisements three times in various newspapers to appoint a radiologist. Adequate remuneration is also being offered. Unfortunately, no one has turned up for the interviews.”

