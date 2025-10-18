Bhubaneswar: Educational institutions in Odisha, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain closed for two days for Diwali festival.

The School and Mass Education Department as well as the Higher Education Department of the state government today sent communiques in this regard to the officials concerned.

Two-day holiday for schools

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department has announced October 20 (Monday) as an additional holiday for all government as well aided schools in all districts, except Nuapada, for Diwali.

The state government has declared October 21 as an additional holiday for Diwali in lieu of one local holiday, said the S&ME Department. The department has sent a letter in this regard to all District Education Officers (DEOs) in the state.

As per the government calendar, the schools in the state will also remain closed on October 21 (Tuesday).

Colleges and varsities to remain closed for 2 days

The Higher Education Department of the state government has also declared October 21 as an additional holiday for all public universities and colleges in Odisha for Diwali.

The department has sent a letter in this regard to the PG Council chairmen of all public universities and principals of all government and non-government colleges in Odisha.

“All public universities and colleges, coming under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department will remain closed on October 20 on account of celebration of Diwali. This shall be treated as an additional holiday in lieu of one remaining local holiday,” read the letter.

As per the government calendar, the colleges and varsities in Odisha will also remain shut on October 21 due to Diwali.