Bhubaneswar: A youth was critically injured while bursting firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday.

The incident took place at Govindpur under Soro police limits in Balasore. The injured has been identified as Babu Mohanty of the village.

Mohanty was bursting firecrackers near his residence in the evening to celebrate Diwali. A firecracker reportedly exploded while Mohanty was holding it in his right hand, reports said.

The explosion was so intense that Mohanty’s palm was blown off. The locals rescued Mohanty and rushed him to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, they added.

Ganjam youth lost life in firecracker explosion

Earlier, a youth in Odisha’s Ganjam district lost his life in an explosion while making firecrackers for Diwali celebration yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu Polei of Kaithada village under Khallikot police limits in Ganjam.

As per reports, the explosion took place while Polei was making firecrackers on the terrace of his house Sunday night. His limbs were blown off in the explosion.

Villagers rushed Polei to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital, reports said.