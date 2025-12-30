Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, has announced strict enforcement measures at picnic spots across the state to prevent road accidents during the picnic season. The guidelines have been issued by the Commerce and Transport Department following directions from Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

According to the STA, all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant RTOs have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, with special focus on enforcement.

Drunk Driving and Overspeeding Under Scanner

The STA said accidents frequently occur near picnic destinations due to drunk driving and overspeeding. To curb this, tourists and drivers will be subjected to breath analyser tests. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating traffic rules, as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

Focus on Four Es of Road Safety

The guidelines emphasised the four pillars of road safety: Enforcement, Engineering, Education and Emergency Care. The aim is to ensure that people travelling for picnics have a safe journey and return home safely.

All arrangements will be carried out under the supervision of district collectors, with active involvement of SPs, RTOs and CDMOs.

Special Enforcement Teams at Identified Locations

Major picnic spots across Odisha have been identified, and special enforcement teams will be deployed. Checking will be conducted at entry and exit points. Action will be taken against rash driving, overloading, unsafe transportation and illegal use of vehicles.

Joint checking drives will be carried out by the police and the transport department.

Permits Mandatory for Picnic and Pilgrimage Vehicles

Vehicles going for a picnic or pilgrimage purposes must obtain permits from the RTO. In crowded areas, special emphasis will be given to emergency care and providing treatment to accident victims during the golden hour.

Safety Measures for Student Picnics

Schools and colleges have been asked to take responsibility for student safety during picnic trips. All vehicles must carry valid documents, and teachers or lecturers must accompany students during travel.

Role of Other Departments

The Tourism Department will manage parking facilities, signage and maintain records of visitor numbers. Road construction agencies have been directed to carry out necessary road repairs and improve signage, hazard markers and barricades.

Awareness campaigns will focus on overspeeding, overloading, the use of helmets and seat belts, and pedestrian safety. Special cautionary measures will also be taken, considering foggy weather conditions.