Bhubaneswar: Durga Puja festivities have gripped Odisha with today being the 'Maha Ashtami' occasion of the festival.

Major cities and towns of the state are witnessing a rush of devotees at puja pandals as they are making a beeline to have the darshan of Devi Durga.

Cuttack city has been decorated with dazzling lights and arches to celebrate the occasion. Like every year, Chandi Medhas (Goddess Durga being ornamented with silver jewellery at several pandals) have become the centre of attraction.

In Bhubaneswar, pandal-hoppers were seen thronging major pandals, including those located in Saheed Nagar, Nayapalli, Jharpada, Station Bazaar, Baramunda, and Rasulgarh.

Security arrangements have been made by police to ensure smooth darshan at the pandals.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga descends on the Earth every year to fight evil. This is the occasion that the puja celebrates.

Devi Durga, the slayer of the demon Mahishasura, comes astride her lion and wields an array of weapons in her 10 hands in a symbolic representation of 'Shakti' or woman power.

The puja rituals begin on Shashti and culminate on Dashami (Dussehra).

