Bhubaneswar: Odisha Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today said that major components of the Ekamra Parikrama Project in Bhubaneswar will be completed before Shivratri of 2026, while the entire project is targeted for completion by June next year.

The minister informed that work has picked up pace after a review meeting held yesterday. He said the Khordha district administration and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation have been directed to resolve all pending land acquisition issues.

According to Harichandan, the delay occurred because one of the contractors engaged in 2023 stepped back from the project. To avoid further disruption, the remaining work has been divided into three to four parts, with clear timelines.

All temple-related development, including access roads and parking arrangements around Lingaraj Temple, is expected to be completed before Shivratri in March. The parking area and plazas near Lingaraj Temple and Ananta Basudev Temple are targeted for completion by the end of February.

Plans for beautification of Bindu Sagar

The minister added that the state government is in talks with the Archaeological Survey of India regarding the beautification of Bindu Sagar and the restoration of Devipadahara and Papanasini ponds. If required, the state is ready to provide financial support to ASI for the conservation work, the minister said.

Weekly progress reports will be prepared to monitor the pace of work. Harichandan said this system will help accelerate execution and ensure the timely completion of the Ekamra Parikrama Project.