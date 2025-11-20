Bhubaneswar: Even after the beautification of the Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar, including major work around the Lingaraj Temple and Kedar Gouri Temple, visitors say the basic requirement of a clean and functional toilet is still missing, causing serious inconvenience for tourists and local devotees.

A new toilet complex was built nearly a year ago near the southeast corner of the Lingaraj Temple, but it has not been opened yet. Authorities have been unable to put it to use because there is no proper drainage system for wastewater. As a result, tourists are often forced to relieve themselves along the roadside, a situation that has angered the locals.

Toilet demolished during beautification drive

Under the previous government, a large-scale beautification project was launched around the temple. During this period, an old toilet near the Lingaraj market was demolished. In its place, a small toilet facility for market vendors was constructed. Two toilets near the market cater to the public, but residents say these remain open only at irregular intervals. The temporary e-toilet that once stood near the temple is no longer available.

Visitors coming to other heritage temples such as Kedar Gouri, Mukteswar, and Parsurameswar face similar problems. A toilet demolished six years ago has still not been rebuilt. With only one functional toilet near the Devi Padahara pond, locals, shopkeepers, tourists, and temple servitors struggle every day.

The situation is expected to worsen as the tourist season begins and thousands of visitors arrive in the city. As part of the Ekamra Development Plan, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had promised to set up temporary toilets immediately after demolishing the existing ones near the Lingaraj Temple. Five years have passed, but the promise remains unfulfilled.

Locals say the new state government has also not taken any steps to address the problem, even though the issue affects one of the country’s most important pilgrimage and heritage destinations.