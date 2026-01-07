Bhubaneswar: A 70-year-old patient sustained injuries after chunks of plaster fell off the ceiling at the old medicine ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Odisha’s Cuttack city today.

The incident took place at the first floor of the old medicine ward in the premier health institute. The injured patient has been identified as Narayan Das of Baghamari area of Khurda district.

As per reports, Das had been admitted to SCBMCH after he complained of certain complications a few days ago.

The elderly patient was undergoing treatment at the first floor of the old medicine ward. He sustained injuries on his head after chunks of plaster fell off the ceiling around 3 pm today. Soon after the incident, the injured patient was shifted to another room.

However, the victim’s son alleged that the doctors and health staff did not provide immediate treatment to him after the incident.

Govt had sanctioned huge sums to develop infra at SCBMCH

The incident has invited criticisms from several quarters as the state government has sanctioned huge sums for development of infrastructure and facility at SCBMCH in recent years.

“SCBMCH is the biggest and oldest healthcare institute in Odisha. People from across the state depend upon the hospital to avail healthcare. The state government has sanctioned several thousand crores to improve infrastructure at SCBMCH. But, today’s incident has exposed the prevailing mismanagement and poor facilities at the hospital,” said an attendant.

Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD), meanwhile, criticized the state government for its alleged failure to provide proper facilities to patients at SCBMCH.

BJD Cuttack district president Prafulla Singh visited the hospital and met the injured patient. He later claimed that the development work at SCBMCH has slowed down under the BJP government in the state.