Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has taken several key decisions to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the state, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

These decisions were taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during a high-level review meeting of various programmes being implemented by the health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, held in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

As per the Chief Minister’s decision, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) will be implemented initially as a pilot project in Kendujhar district. Based on an assessment of its performance and outcomes, the digital mission will subsequently be expanded across the state. Under the ABDM, key healthcare services such as appointment booking, referrals, follow-ups and other related processes will be carried out through digital platforms.

Notably, the ABDM initiative is aimed to build a nationwide digital health ecosystem, enabling citizens to use unique Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs to securely access and share health records, and connect patients, doctors, labs, and pharmacies for seamless and continuous care.

AYUSH doctors told to prescribe only Ayurvedic medicines

As per the statement, the state government expects this initiative is going to significantly reduce patient waiting time and ensure optimal utilisation of healthcare infrastructure.

In another major decision, CM Majhi has also announced that Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses will be introduced at all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) to enhance the skills and expertise of doctors. The state government also claimed that the initiative will enable doctors to undergo practical and clinical training and pursue specialisation while serving at the district level in the state.

To promote Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) medicine across the state, the Chief Minister directed that AYUSH doctors should prescribe only Ayurvedic medicines and refrain from prescribing any allopathic drugs. He further instructed that Ayurvedic and Homeopathic medicines be made available at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to prioritise and strengthen AYUSH healthcare services in Odisha.