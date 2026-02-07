Khordha: In a tragic case of human–elephant conflict, a 35-year-old electrician was brutally killed by a wild elephant in Odisha’s Khordha district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Routray alias Habula, a resident of Khadipadar village under the Siko outpost area within Jankia police limits. He earned his livelihood as a private electrician.

Attack while returning home

According to reports, the incident occurred when Shankar was returning home on his bicycle after visiting the local market. A tusker reportedly attacked him on the road, resulting in fatal injuries. His body was found severed, with the head lying some distance away from the torso.

Alerted villagers rushed to the spot following the attack, after which the wild elephant retreated into the forest.

Forest officials yet to arrive

Till the filing of the last report, forest department personnel had not reached the site, drawing criticism from locals.

Villagers protest, demand compensation

On Saturday morning, irate villagers staged a protest by blocking the New Jagannath Road and burning tyres, demanding compensation for the victim’s family in view of the recurring elephant–human conflict in the area.

Traffic disrupted

The protest led to massive traffic congestion, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the road for several hours.