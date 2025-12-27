Bhubaneswar: Amid the peak picnic and tourist season, the Forest Department on Saturday ordered the closure of the Shikharchandi shrine and adjoining hill areas on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar city after elephants were spotted roaming the region.

Elephant movement triggers closure

According to forest officials, two male tuskers have been moving within the Shikharchandi hill zone for the past four to five days. Their presence was confirmed in the forest patch behind an under-construction water tank atop the hill.

Public access suspended indefinitely

As a precautionary measure, the Chandaka Forest Division decided to restrict public movement in the area for an indefinite period. The main entrance gate of the Shikharchandi shrine has been locked to prevent devotees, morning walkers, and tourists from accessing the hill.

Elephants yet to return to Chandaka Sanctuary

Officials noted that the elephants have so far remained within the hill forest zone and have not moved back towards the Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary, raising concerns over potential human–animal conflict.

Peak picnic season affected

The closure comes during a time of high footfall, with Shikharchandi typically witnessing large crowds during the picnic season. All public activities in the area have been suspended in the interest of public safety.

Reopening depends on elephant movement

Forest officials said the shrine and picnic area will remain closed until the elephants move out of the region. No timeline has been announced for reopening, and the situation will be reviewed based on further monitoring of the animals’ movement.