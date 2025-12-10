Kalimela/Malkangiri: In a dramatic turn to the Malkangiri murder case in Odisha, the deceased woman’s severed head was recovered from the banks of Poteru River today. The horrifying discovery was made early in the morning at Namakunda Ghat - just 10 kilometres from Kalimela - by local women who had gone to the river for their daily chores.

On getting information, the SDPO and Kalimela police rushed to the location and began a detailed probe. Preliminary findings suggested that the severed head may belong to Lake Podiami, the murdered woman in question, as per the jewellery seen on the nose and ears of the victim.

The breakthrough comes after three days of extensive searches by police teams. The 55 year-old woman, a resident of Rakhelguda under Korukonda police limits, had been reported missing on December 3. Podiami's headless body was recovered two days earlier from Poteru riverbank sparking a wave of unrest across the village and neighbouring areas.

Widespread arson witnessed after suspect's arrest

Following arrest of one Subharanjan Mondal (45) of MV-26 for his alleged involvement in the killing, widespread tension had gripped the area with the district witnessing a large-scale arson the same day. More than 50 houses in MV-26 under Mariwada panchayat were torched by enraged locals.

Hundreds of villagers armed with axes, bows and arrows marched into the settlement, moving from house to house and setting vehicles and household items ablaze. A day later, the turbulence had spread to multiple locations as many locals had mobilised again. Tribal groups had raised strong objections refusing to allow the autopsy until the missing head was recovered. Hundreds of tribal villagers staged a protest at Rakhalguda, accusing police of inaction and warning of large-scale demonstrations. Police had remained tight-lipped but shared that land dispute is suspected to have led to the brutal murder.

