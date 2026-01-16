Berhampur: A prominent liquor and sand trader in Odisha’s Ganjam district has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in connection with suspected money laundering activities.

Simultaneous searches conducted at multiple locations in Ganjam

ED officials carried out searches at the residence and business establishments of Bhagban Sahoo alias Bhalu, a resident of Sandhinuapalli village in the Aska area. The action was undertaken following inputs related to alleged financial irregularities linked to his business operations.

According to reports, Sahoo has been engaged in sand mining and the trade of foreign and country liquor for several years, with his business interests extending across Ganjam and other districts of Odisha. His business expansion during the previous BJD government has been a subject of scrutiny, sources said.

Before the BJP came to power in Odisha, Sahoo—considered a close associate of former Aska BJD MLA Manjula Swain—had joined the BJP. Several allegations had been levelled against him in the past, officials noted.

Wider crackdown across Odisha

The raids in Ganjam are part of a broader ED crackdown against alleged sand mafia networks across Odisha. On the same day, the agency conducted extensive searches in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of Ganjam district.

A team of around 100 ED officials reportedly carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations, including Hinjili, Aska and Berhampur. In Berhampur city, searches were conducted at properties located in Jayaprakash Nagar, Ambika Nagar, Bijipur, Lanjipalli and areas on the city’s outskirts.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and details regarding seizures or findings are awaited.