Puri: A day after a threatening social media post claiming a bomb attack on Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri sent shockwaves across the pilgrimage town, Odisha Police swung into immediate action and have arrested a youth in this connection.

The accused, identified as Prateek Mishra, was held late in the night on Wednesday for allegedly posting a threatening message on Facebook claiming that the Shree Jagannath Temple would be blown up using a bomb

Security scare traced to failed love affair

According to the police, Prateek devised the plan after failing in a love affair and with the intention of defaming a woman, identified as Julie Rani Panda. Investigators revealed that when the woman refused to accept his romantic proposal, the accused created a fake Facebook account in her name on January 11. Using her SIM card, Prateek then made provocative and threatening posts on social media to malign her reputation. The posts included threats to blow up the Shree Mandir and the Grand Centre and also contained threatening messages against Member of Parliament Subhashish Khuntia, prompting immediate police intervention.

The online threat triggered serious security concerns, following which a detailed investigation was initiated. Official sources said. A case has been registered at Singhadwar Police Station (Case No. 18/26) in connection with the incident. The probe is being conducted under the supervision of the CTDS DSP, Puri. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if there were any additional links or motives behind the incident.

