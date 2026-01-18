Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has reduced the parking fee for four-wheelers at Bhakta Nivas in Puri from Rs 500 to Rs 240.

The decision was taken after devotees and visitors raised objections over the high parking charges introduced recently. Many had expressed concern that the fee was excessive and added to the financial burden of pilgrims staying at the Bhakta Nivas.

Taking these concerns into account, the temple administration reviewed the matter and decided to lower the parking fee.

Earlier, the SJTA had introduced parking charges at all Bhakta Nivas with effect from January 7. Under the initial decision, a fee of Rs 500, including GST, was charged for parking a four-wheeler for up to 24 hours.

The parking fee was applicable at four Bhakta Nivas managed by the temple administration. The revised rate of Rs 240 is expected to provide relief to devotees visiting the holy town.