Puri: Panic spread across the temple town of Puri in Odisha, after a bomb threat targeting the revered Jagannath Temple surfaced on social media. Responding without delay, the district police have detained a person over the threat and reinforced security arrangements at the shrine.

According to police officials, the alarming message was posted from a Facebook account under the name ‘Julie Rani Panda’. The post allegedly included inflammatory and objectionable content, claiming that an explosive device would soon be detonated at the Puri Srimandir. It also threatened a shooting at the Puri Grand Centre, heightening concerns among residents, pilgrims, and authorities.

The threat escalated further when the post reportedly mentioned plans to shoot Member of Parliament Subhashish Khuntia, prompting immediate police intervention. Following the circulation of the message, a formal complaint was filed urging law enforcement to take urgent action.

One detained as police step up vigilance

Taking the matter seriously, the Puri police launched a detailed probe to trace the origin of the post. A special team analyzed the social media account, tracked digital clues including the Facebook URL, and monitored several suspects as part of the investigation.

Based on preliminary evidence, one individual has been detained and is currently being questioned. Police are examining the motive behind the post and investigating whether the threat was an isolated act or part of a broader conspiracy. Meanwhile, security in and around the Jagannath Temple has been reviewed and reinforced as a precautionary step.

Police officials meanwhile urged people not to panic, stating that there is no immediate cause for fear. They ensured that a special team is actively working on the case and all necessary security arrangements are in place. The investigation was ongoing till reports last came in.

