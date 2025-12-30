Bhubaneswar: Customs officials on Tuesday seized a large consignment of marijuana valued at around Rs 4 crore at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar during routine security checks.

Passenger detained after baggage check

The seizure was made after Customs officers inspected the baggage of a passenger who had arrived on an international flight. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials intercepted the luggage and recovered a substantial quantity of marijuana concealed inside.

One person has been detained in connection with the case and is currently being questioned by Customs authorities. The identity of the individual has not been made public.

Bangkok link emerges

Preliminary information suggests that the detained passenger had arrived in Bhubaneswar on an IndiGo flight from Bangkok.

Intended for Zero Night celebrations

Initial findings indicate that the seized marijuana was likely meant for distribution during Zero Night celebrations, a period that often sees increased vigilance by enforcement agencies.

Probe continues

Customs officials have launched a detailed investigation to trace the source of the narcotics and identify the intended recipients. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry.