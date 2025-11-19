Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Steel will hold a two-day workshop (Chintan Shivir) in the Odisha capital to deliberate on the future trajectory of India’s steel sector.

Senior leadership as well as stakeholders of the steel sector will attend the workshop, scheduled to begin on November 20.

The workshop is envisioned as a platform for intensive brainstorming, collaboration and strategic alignment to strengthen the domestic steel sector’s role in nation-building. The event will be graced by Union Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy and Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma.

Secretary to Ministry of Steel, Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, heads of CPSEs under the Ministry of Steel and other senior officials will also attend the workshop.

The workshop will also deliberate on modern mining methods

The thematic sessions of the two-day event will focus on harnessing the latest technologies in steel, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and digitalization, to drive innovation and competitiveness.

Discussions will also center on operational excellence and productivity, ensuring efficiency across the value chain. This is aimed at developing a strategic outlook through stakeholder perspectives, while special emphasis will be placed on promoting indigenous technologies in the steel sector to advance self-reliance and innovation.

Besides, the workshop will also deliberate on modern mining methods, with a focus on upgrading mining infrastructure and increasing production capacity to meet the growing demands of the industry. The event thus marks a significant step in charting the roadmap for the steel industry, reinforcing its pivotal role in India’s economic growth and industrial advancement, said the Ministry.