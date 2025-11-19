Rourkela: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday announced plans to double the capacity of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in Odisha to 9.8 million tonnes by 2030 with an investment of about Rs 30,000 crore.

“We are also taking up modernisation of the plant for about Rs 9,000 crore to ensure that RSP remains globally competitive and future-ready,” the minister said.

Discussing the broader regional impact, Kumaraswamy said, “This expansion will generate more employment for local youth, create greater opportunities for MSMEs, and strengthen community development. The increased capacity would position RSP as a major producer of high-quality and special steel.”

The Union Minister inaugurated new Slab Caster unit at RSP

During his visit to the steel plant, the minister also inaugurated the modern 1 million tonnes per annum Slab Caster at Steel Melting Shop-2, constructed with a Capex of approximately Rs 1,100 crore, and inspected progress at the Coke Oven Battery 7 and the new Pellet Plant currently under construction.

He emphasised that the Ministry was working closely with the Odisha Government.

“We are actively coordinating with the Odisha government so that the expansion progresses efficiently and in a cordial, collaborative environment,” the minister remarked.

Kumaraswamy underscored RSP’s central role in India’s industrial growth and outlined a transformative expansion roadmap.

Calling RSP a pillar of India’s steel journey, the Minister said it was a “proud moment” to visit the country’s first public sector integrated steel plant. “For over six decades, RSP has not just operated but flourished. It has emerged as a major player and a foundation stone of our domestic steel industry,” he noted.

The minister praised the dedication of the RSP workforce. “I congratulate the RSP collective for the substantial improvements achieved in production, productivity, and techno-economics,” he said.

Mines in Odisha raised production by 5 per cent this year

Highlighting positive growth in raw materials, the Minister noted that the Odisha Group of Mines had increased production by over 5 per cent this year and was expected to cross nearly 15 million tonnes in FY 2025-26, ensuring stronger raw material security for RSP.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Steel Policy aims to expand India’s steel capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030-31. Reducing import dependence and boosting speciality steel production through the PLI Scheme are critical to this mission,” the minister pointed out.

Reaffirming his confidence in Rourkela’s industrial future, Kumaraswamy said, “Rourkela is going to be a premier steel hub of the country in the near future. The progress here will benefit not only the city but the entire state and the nation.”

