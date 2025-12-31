Bhubaneswar: After assuming the charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Senior IAS officer Anu Garg on Wednesday stated her focus would be on working towards the goals envisioned in Odisha Vision 2036 and Viksit Bharat@2047.

Garg, the first woman and 47th Chief Secretary of the state, acknowledged challenges lay ahead but emphasised collective effort to realise the state’s aspirations. “I know there will be challenges. However, we will work together to fulfil our dreams for our beloved state,” she said.

She identified youth empowerment, tourism development and strengthening the ease of doing business as her key priority areas.

A 1991-batch IAS officer, Garg took over as Chief Secretary from Manoj Ahuja at Lok Seva Bhawan earlier in the day.

Prior to this appointment, Garg served as Development Commissioner and Secretary in the Water Resources, Planning and Convergence departments. She was Commissioner of health and Family Welfare from 2008 to 2012 and has also held the post of Principal Secretary in the Labour and Women and Child Development departments.

At the Centre, Garg has worked in several ministries and served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Garg brings over 34 years of administrative experience to her new role.