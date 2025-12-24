Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Anu Garg has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha. The General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer, succeeded incumbent Manoj Ahuja. She was earlier working as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary to Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resources Department.

It is worth mentioning here that Garg is the first woman IAS officer to hold the post of Chief Secretary in Odisha. Garg was also the first woman IAS officer to become the Development Commissioner in Odisha. She has been also appointed as the Secretary to the General Administration and Public Grievance Department in Odisha. Ahuja will retire from service on December 31.

“Anu Garg, IAS (1991 batch), Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary to Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resources Department, is appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha and Secretary to the General Administration and Public Grievance Department vice Manoj Ahuja, IAS, retiring on December 31," read the notification.

Garg, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had secured MA in Sociology before entering the civil service.