Bhubaneswar: A forester posted under Brajrajnagar Range in Jharsuguda district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for granting permission to cut and transport a dry eucalyptus tree from private land.

Gouranga Sahu, a Forester of Bandhbahal Section, had allegedly sought the bribe from a landowner who needed official clearance to remove the dry tree from his property. The complainant approached Vigilance after Sahu allegedly insisted on the payment.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended Sahu on the office campus while he was receiving the money. The accused attempted to escape when he spotted the team, but he was immediately detained. The entire bribe amount was recovered from his possession.

After the trap, simultaneous searches began at two locations linked to Sahu to examine disproportionate assets.

Rourkela Vigilance Police Station has registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway.