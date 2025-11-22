Bhubaneswar: Two former government officials, including a retired OAS officer, were convicted by a Special Vigilance court in the Odisha capital in a bribery case.

The court sentenced convicts Bijay Chandra Mohapatra, a former OAS officer and Joint Secretary to Agriculture Department and Benudhar Mohanty, the former Private Secretary to Director of Water Resources Department, to three years of rigorous imprisonment. It also imposed penalties on the two convicts.

Vigilance Dept to move competent authority to stop pensions of the two convicts

The Vigilance Department had filed chargsheet against the two officials under Sections 13(2), 13(1)(d) and 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 for demanding and taking bribe from a person for issuance of verification certificate for passport under Tatkal scheme.

Following their conviction in the bribery case, the Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of their pensions.