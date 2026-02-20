Bhawanipatna: The The Odisha Vigilance on Friday launched simultaneous searches at three locations in Kalahandi district in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets against Bhagbat Bhusan Behera, a forester under the Bhawanipatna Forest Range.

According to official sources, the searches were carried out on the basis of warrants issued by the Special Judge (Vigilance), Bhawanipatna, on allegations that Behera had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income. The operation was led by four Deputy Superintendents of Police, assisted by seven Inspectors, four Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other supporting staff.

Vigilance teams conducted raids at three places associated with the forester in Kalahandi district. These include Behera’s triple-storeyed residential building at Hill Town in Bhawanipatna, the residential house of his brother at Deundi village under Junagarh police station limits, and Behera’s office chamber at the Bhatangpadar Forest Section under Bhawanipatna Forest Range.

Assets unearthed

During the searches conducted so far, Vigilance officials have reportedly detected substantial movable and immovable assets in the name of Behera and his family members. These include:

One triple storeyed building with area approx 5300 Sqft. located at Hill Town, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi constructed in the year 2022-24. 1 four wheeler (TOYOTA Urban Cruiser) and 1 two wheeler. 2 Kubota Harvester machines, 4 Tractors and 1 Bolero (all benami) are under verification. Gold ornaments approx. 210 gms. Bank, Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained. One locker being operated in name of Behera at Central Bank of India, Bhawanipatna Branch is still to be opened. 9 Nos. of valuable plots in and around Bhawanipatna town. Details as under:

One plot vide No.238, Khata No.107 with area Ac 0.09 dcml. at Mauza-Duarsuni, Bhawanipatna. One plot vide No.237, Khata No.100 with area Ac 0.01 dcml. at Mauza-Duarsuni, Bhawanipatna. Two plots vide No.262/484 & 262/490, Khata No.134/152 with area Ac 0.10 dcml. at Mauza-Duarsuni, Bhawanipatna. One plot vide No.98, Khata No.57 with area Ac 0.163 dcml. at Mauza-Gandabandhupola, Bhawanipatna. Two plots vide No.70/500 & 70/501, Khata No.72/205 with area Ac 0.425 dcml. at Mauza-Jamuna Sagar, Bhawanipatna. Two plots vide No.71/498 & 70/499, Khata No.72/204 with area Ac 0.425 dcml. at Mauza-Jamuna Sagar, Bhawanipatna.

The measurement and valuation of the building and land parcels are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing.

Service background

Records show that Bhagbat Bhusan Behera joined government service on August 20, 2000, as a Forest Guard in the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (North), Kalahandi, with an initial salary of Rs 3,000 per month.

Vigilance officials said the searches are still continuing and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.