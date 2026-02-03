Bribe demanded for electricity connection

Malkangiri:Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday caught a Junior Engineer of TPSODL and his associate red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 for providing an electricity connection to a bricks factory in Malkangiri district.

Trap laid near TPSODL Office

The accused have been identified as Pradesh Prasad Nayak, Junior Engineer (JE), TPSODL, Malkangiri, and Bhanjakishor Swain, a private individual. Acting on a complaint from a bricks factory owner, a Vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended the duo today, i.e., on February 3, 2026, near the main gate of the TPSODL office while they were receiving the bribe amount.

TPSODL JE Pradesh Prasad Nayak caught by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe amount

Tainted money recovered and seized

The entire tainted bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused and seized in the presence of witnesses.

Simultaneous searches underway

Following the successful trap, Odisha Vigilance launched simultaneous searches at two locations linked to JE from the disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

Case registered, investigation in progress

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance registered a case against Nayak and Swain under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Further investigation is underway, and a detailed report is awaited.