Bhubaneswar: The groundbreaking ceremony of SiCSem Private Limited’s semiconductor unit in Bhubaneswar was held today. The compound semiconductor facility will come up at Info Valley in the Odisha capital here.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Electronics & Information Technology Minister Mukesh Mahaling among other dignitaries graced the occasion. Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw also joined the programme through videoconferencing.

The semiconductor unit is likely to create 5,000 jobs

The compound semiconductor fabrication facility, approved by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), will be set up with a capital investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The unit is likely to create 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, said the state government in a statement.

The facility will have an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers along with a packaging capacity of 96 million units. It will manufacture critical components for electric vehicles (EVs), defence systems, railways, and renewable energy, it added.

Research and innovation centre opened at IIT-Bhubaneswar

According to the state government, SiCSem Private Limited has established a research and innovation centre at IIT-Bhubaneswar with an expenditure of Rs 64 crore. The centre will boost research in silicon carbide technology and strengthen the Odisha’s semiconductor ecosystem, it said.

On the occasion, Union Minister Vaishnaw sanctioned Rs 5 crore from his MPLAD fund for the setting up of a ‘Namo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

“Today marks a proud moment for Odisha as we take a significant step towards becoming a hub for advanced electronics and semiconductor manufacturing with the Bhoomi Pujan of SiCSem Private Limited’s Compound Semiconductor Facility at Info Valley, Bhubaneswar. This milestone reflects our vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and showcases Odisha’s progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, and growing innovation ecosystem,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government is keen on developing future-ready sectors through dedicated policies in semiconductors, electronics, AI, and emerging technologies, making Odisha one of India’s most investment-friendly destinations, he added.