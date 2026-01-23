Rupsa (Balasore): A freight train derailed on the fourth line near Rupsa Railway Station under the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone in Balasore district on Friday, shortly after unloading goods at the station.

Following the incident, senior railway officials reached the site and immediately initiated track repair and restoration work to normalise rail operations.

Cause of derailment yet to be ascertained

The exact reason behind the derailment is still unknown, and an inquiry is likely to be conducted to determine the cause.

Restoration work in progress

As per the latest reports, repair work was underway on a war footing to restore the affected track and ensure the resumption of train services.