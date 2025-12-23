Bhubaneswar: From January 1, 2026, vehicle owners in Odisha will not be able to buy petrol or diesel if they do not carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The Transport Department has decided to strictly enforce the rule to curb vehicular pollution and ensure compliance with emission norms.

Meetings held with fuel dealers

Ahead of the rollout, the Transport Department has held detailed discussions with petrol pump owners and fuel dealers across the state. Fuel outlets have been instructed to clearly display information related to PUC certificates at their premises so that motorists are aware of the new requirement well in advance.

Petrol pumps have also been directed to put up banners and notices advising riders and drivers to obtain valid PUC certificates before refuelling their vehicles.

Warning to violators

Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the State Transport Authority, Amitabh Thakur, said fuel will not be dispensed to vehicles without a valid pollution certificate. He said the decision was taken after meetings with oil marketing companies and petrol dealers. According to him, all outlets will prominently display banners warning motorists about the mandatory PUC requirement.

Road Safety Month to see stricter checks

The enforcement drive will coincide with the National Road Safety Month, which will be observed from January 1 to January 31. During this period, checks will be intensified across the state.

The Transport Commissioner said vehicle owners still have around 10 to 12 days to get their pollution certificates updated and should not wait until the last moment.