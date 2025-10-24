Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s community-led mangrove restoration work has received international recognition after being featured in a new documentary series hosted by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, popularly known for his role as 'Jaime Lannister' in 'Game of Thrones'.

The initiative from Odisha finds a place in the second season of Bloomberg Originals' 'An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet', which focuses on real stories of people taking action to tackle the climate crisis.

The new season, which premiered on October 23, includes a segment on the mangrove restoration efforts under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project. The initiative is a joint effort of the Green Climate Fund, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and Odisha’s Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, with support from the UNDP.

About the episode

The first episode, titled "Protect", takes viewers to Bagapatia village in Kendrapara district, where residents displaced by rising sea levels and coastal erosion are rebuilding their lives through sustainable and climate-resilient practices. The episode showcases how local communities, especially women, are actively restoring mangroves to protect their coastlines and secure their future.

Through Coster-Waldau’s narration, the documentary highlights Odisha’s example as a model of grassroots action in the face of climate challenges, highlighting how community participation can drive meaningful environmental change.

Watch Video:

Also read: Progress and preservation can coexist, says Odisha Governor at Sambad Group’s ‘Earth Again’ Conference.