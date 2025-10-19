Berhampur: A youth from Ganjam district has been arrested for posting a video on Instagram that triggered public fear. The accused, identified as Sushant Mahakud from Bada Dumbula village under Digapahandi police limits, was seen brandishing a sword and issuing threats in the video.

In the clip, Sushant claimed that he would go to the Digapahandi police station with a sword and "three heads". He also urged viewers to like and comment on his post.

The video quickly went viral on social media, alarming the locals and drawing police attention.

Action taken by police

The Digapahandi police traced Sushant to his village and arrested him. He was later produced in court.

Police sources said further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the act and whether others were involved.

Also read: Two held for brandishing gun at police in Ganjam.